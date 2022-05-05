Kyle Van Noy Meeting With Chargers: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: Kyle Van Noy #53 of the Miami Dolphins waves to the fans after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 at Hard Rock Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have already made some notable additions to their defense this offseason, and they're not done yet.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers will meet with veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy. If the meeting goes well, there's a "good chance" he signs with the team.

Van Noy, 31, finished the 2021 season with 66 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was released by the New England Patriots in March.

The Chargers currently have a few playmakers at outside linebacker on their depth chart, but it wouldn't hurt to add Van Noy.

Clearly, the fan base would on board with this move.

"This would be a very good post-draft signing," a Chargers fan tweeted.

"I definitely like this," another fan said. "This defense is gonna be so much better.

Van Noy's role in Brandon Staley's defense might not be that big, but he'd certainly give the coaching staff some much-needed versatility.

At this stage in his career, Van Noy will most likely have to settle for a short-term contract.

If Van Noy plays well in 2022, he could really help out his stock for next year's free agency period.