Longtime Backup QB Chase Daniel Signs With New NFL Team

Chase Daniel has been one of the most valuable backup quarterbacks in the NFL for the past few years. Although his tenure with the Detroit Lions didn’t go as well as he may have hoped, the Missouri product has already signed with a new team.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers are signing Daniel to a one-year deal that includes $1.5 million in guarantees.

Daniel will get to reunite with two of his former coaches, Joe Lombardi and Brandon Staley. He’ll also get to mentor one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert.

This past season, Daniel completed 29-of-43 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Veteran QB Chase Daniel is signing a one-year deal with the Chargers, per source. Deal has $1.5 million in guarantees remaining from his contract with the Lions. Daniel reunites with his former coaches Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi and will mentor Rookie-of-Year Justin Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2021

Daniel signed a three-year, $13 million deal with the Lions prior to the 2020 season. The new regime ultimately decided to change up their quarterback room, making Daniel the odd man out.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, needed a new backup quarterback since Tyrod Taylor left for Houston.

There aren’t many options better than Daniel when it comes to finding a serviceable backup quarterback who knows his role. He should fit nicely on the Chargers, providing a ton of experience to a pretty young roster.

Daniel has completed 68.2 percent of his career pass attempts for 1,694 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.