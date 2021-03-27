The Spun

Longtime Backup QB Chase Daniel Signs With New NFL Team

Lions quarterback Chase Daniel on the fieldDETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Chase Daniel #4 of the Detroit Lions enters the game during the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Chase Daniel has been one of the most valuable backup quarterbacks in the NFL for the past few years. Although his tenure with the Detroit Lions didn’t go as well as he may have hoped, the Missouri product has already signed with a new team.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers are signing Daniel to a one-year deal that includes $1.5 million in guarantees.

Daniel will get to reunite with two of his former coaches, Joe Lombardi and Brandon Staley. He’ll also get to mentor one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert.

This past season, Daniel completed 29-of-43 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Daniel signed a three-year, $13 million deal with the Lions prior to the 2020 season. The new regime ultimately decided to change up their quarterback room, making Daniel the odd man out.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, needed a new backup quarterback since Tyrod Taylor left for Houston.

There aren’t many options better than Daniel when it comes to finding a serviceable backup quarterback who knows his role. He should fit nicely on the Chargers, providing a ton of experience to a pretty young roster.

Daniel has completed 68.2 percent of his career pass attempts for 1,694 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.


