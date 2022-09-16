Look: Asante Samuel Trolled His Own Son After Dropped Interception

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Cornerback Asante Samuel #22 of the New England Patriots celebrates after breaking-up a pass thrown to wide receiver Plaxico Burress #17 of the New York Giants (not pictured) in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

It appeared as if Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. came up with a crucial interception during the second half of Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the officiating crew ultimately overturned the initial call.

This dropped interception from Samuel ended up being a costly one for the Chargers.

Samuel's father, Asante Samuel, didn't seem all that bothered by this controversial call. After the play happened, he went on Twitter to troll his son.

The former NFL cornerback tweeted, "If I was his teammate I would whisper in his ear 'you just dropped a million dollars' #pick6."

This tweet from Samuel ended up going viral.

Walt Anderson, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, addressed the overturned interception following the game.

"What we saw was that the ball did hit the ground and that he had not secured and maintained control of the ball after it hit the ground," Anderson said, via ProFootballTalk. "We saw movement of the ball after it hit the ground, and then the ground ended up helping him re-secure it."

Samuel actually came up with an interception in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will try to redeem himself in Week 3.