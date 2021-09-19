Look: Extremely Controversial Call In Chargers vs. Cowboys

It’s been a theme all weekend, but strange officiating has crept into the late afternoon NFL games for Week 2. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys–Los Angeles Chargers game has just been a victim of it.

In the fourth quarter, the Chargers trailed 17-14 and were in the red zone, driving for six. On 2nd-and-goal, Chargers QB Justin Herbert took a shotgun snap and raced back deep to avoid the Cowboys pass rush.

With three defenders bearing down on him and driving him back beyond the 30, Herbert threw the ball away. But instead of an incompletion to keep the Chargers in the redzone, the referees ruled the play as a sack.

CBS commentators Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were dumbfounded by the call. Romo insisted that the call was wrong while Nantz also said that it was very iffy.

This play was somehow ruled a sack for the Cowboys. Refs have been awful this whole game pic.twitter.com/RkfnvFojZ9 — Mismatch Philadelphia (@MismatchPhilly) September 19, 2021

NFL fans are pretty annoyed by the call too:

“ Refs have been f-g garbage this whole game,” one fan said in a retweet.

“No way this is a sack,” wrote another.

“Unbelievable,” another wrote.

The Chargers wound up going for the field goal, but gave the Cowboys way too much time on the clock.

Dallas drove for a field goal on the ensuing drive, and kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a 56-yarder as time expired to win the game for the Cowboys, 20-17.

Would the Cowboys have won that game without that controversial call? Who knows?

But every play matters in the NFL.