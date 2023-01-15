Look: NFL Fan's Disastrous Playoff Bet Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Riley Patterson (10) kicks the game-winning field goal during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One particular NFL bettor is feeling a world of pain thanks to the Jaguars' stunning comeback Saturday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook has confirmed that one person laid down $1.4 million on the Los Angeles Chargers to win, straight-up, after they took a 27-0 lead before halftime in Jacksonville. If the bet hit, it would have paid out only $11,200.

Instead, the Jaguars pulled off the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history, rallying to win 31-30 on a field goal on the final play.

Jacksonville's resurgence broke LA's hearts and left this foolish bettor more than seven figures in the hole.

Of course, we're going to assume that if you are willing and able to lay down $1.4 million in this fashion, you're not hurting for money. Still, losing over a million bucks will sting.

Wonder if this person has any action on today's games to hopefully recoup some of that massive loss.