Look: NFL Player's Incredible Dog Went Viral This Week

Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox will have to wait a few more weeks before training camp. In the meantime, he's enjoying his time off with his French bulldog Winston.

Winston recently finished second at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Fox was understandably very happy about his dog's latest accomplishment.

“I’m just so proud of him and the whole team,” Fox told the Associated Press.

Fox got Winston from his grandmother, Sandy Fox. She's a longtime breeder of French bulldogs.

“He’s a joy to be around,” Fox said of Winston, via ProFootballTalk. “He always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”

Fox, a former undrafted player out of Colorado State University Pueblo, signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. He stayed with the team until 2020 before signing a contract with the Carolina Panthers.

In May, the Chargers officially announced the signing of Fox.

So far, Fox has racked up 103 career tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 12 sacks and four forced fumbles.