Look: NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Fantasy News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Fantasy football managers, take note. Austin Ekeler is high on himself this year.

On his "Ekeler's Edge" podcast this week, the Los Angeles Chargers running back told fans he will be "catching touchdowns" and "running touchdowns" on a weekly basis, urging them to invest a draft pick in him.

That sounds like music to the ears of any people who are already rostering Ekeler in fantasy, as well as those who are considering picking the versatile veteran early in the first round of their upcoming drafts.

Ekeler's fantasy impact has never been in doubt in the past. The questions have been about his health and workload.

In 2021, Ekeler started 16 games and rushed for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 70 receptions for 647 yards and eight scores.

There might be some concern about the newly-signed Sony Michel poaching some goal line carries, but players should have no issues taking Ekeler off the board early in drafts before next week.