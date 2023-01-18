Look: NFL World Reacts To Brandon Staley's Admission

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers appear set to keep head coach Brandon Staley despite Saturday's crushing playoff loss to Jacksonville.

The Chargers led the Jaguars 27-0 late in the first half but ultimately lost 31-30. Staley was loudly criticized for some of his decision making and for being outcoached by his Jacksonville counterpart Doug Pederson.

When Staley was asked today if he felt he was outcoached, he had a curious response.

"That wasn’t the case for a half," Staley said, via the AP's Joe Reedy.

This quote has not gone over particularly well on NFL Twitter.

"Please tell me there’s more to this quote lol," said Prime Video's Chris Williamson.

"Key word being HALF," one Chargers fan noted.

"This is an Onion headline, right?" asked CBS Sports' Andy Tulin.

"Trying to imagine my reaction if an Eagles coach said this after blowing a 27-point lead in a playoff game," said a Philly fan.

"Some real 'But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?' vibes," added another observer.

Staley is 19-15 in two seasons leading the Chargers. While his job seems safe, he's making multiple changes to his coaching staff.

Los Angeles fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day and linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite on Tuesday.