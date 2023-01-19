Look: NFL World Reacts To Chargers GM's Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers fans are fed up after their team's meltdown in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. In terms of largest leads relinquished, it's the third-biggest collapse in NFL playoff history.

On Thursday, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco addressed the media, saying in his opening statement that the team will "lick our wounds for a little bit" and then "rise again."

There probably wasn't much Telesco could have said today to pacify the fanbase, but they surely didn't take well to this comment.

"He should’ve been gone two years ago," one fan said.

"My GM is a cornball," added another.

"Only statement I wanted from Telesco was 'I am resigning as Chargers GM effective immediately,' said a third. "He's been here as long as AJ Smith was, with 5 fewer divisional titles, two fewer playoff berths, two more losing seasons, and one fewer AFC Championship Game trip."

Another fan joked that Telesco has been licking his wounds "for 10 years" and at this point they were "infected."

"Don’t you need to be risen once before to rise again?" another person asked.

The Chargers are set to keep head coach Brandon Staley while hiring a new offensive coordinator and replacing other assistants.

Los Angeles should be competitive again in 2023, but fans are looking for more than that after years of postseason disappointments.