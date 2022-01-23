Look: Offseason Video Of Justin Herbert Is Going Viral

After missing the NFL playoffs, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has had a lot of free time lately. And a recent video shows just how Herbert has been spending his extended offseason.

Herbert was recently at a local gym practicing his basketball skills. Given that he’s 6-foot-6, he was towering over some of his opponents – some of whom look like children.

At one point, Herbert showed just how much of a mismatch he was in by waving off a screen and going in for the dunk. It was a pretty sweet dunk too.

But Chargers fans don’t want to see their star quarterback playing basketball. Many have joked that the team is going to have some pretty harsh words for him, putting his body in danger that way:

“Very cool but no more hoops for the rest of the offseason lol,” one fan replied.

“LA bout to see this and put a “ no hoop “ clause in his contract,” another said.

“(General manager Tom) Telesco going to see this and lose his s-t lmao. I remember Mahomes said he’s contractually not allowed to play street basketball,” wrote a third.

Mahomes has always been a hyper-competitive guy in things that aren’t explicitly football. It’s helped him rapidly rise the ranks into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks in just two years.

Now if he can just piece it all together and get the Chargers into the playoffs…