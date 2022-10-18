Look: Refs Called Another Questionable Roughing The Passer Penalty Tonight

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is sacked by Mike Purcell #98 and Matt Henningsen #91 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Another NFL primetime game, another shaky roughing the passer call.

This time, it was Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb getting flagged for his hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

It did appear that there might have been some helmet-to-helmet contact, but the hit wasn't particularly violent, and Herbert didn't even fall to the ground.

That didn't stop the refs from throwing the yellow hankie though.

The NFL has to hate how much roughing the passer has been part of the discourse so far this season, but if officials are going to protect quarterbacks to this extent, people are going to continue to wonder about the calls being made.

Thankfully, this penalty didn't come at a particularly crucial part of the game and didn't impact the outcome directly.

You can catch the Broncos and Chargers on ESPN. The game is currently in the third quarter.