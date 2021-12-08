Los Angeles Chargers Announce Significant Roster News

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with some serious COVID-19 issues heading into this weekend’s home game against the New York Giants.

This afternoon, the Chargers announced that wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team previously did the same with wide receiver Keenan Allen on Monday.

“Hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days,” head coach Brandon Staley said about Allen two days ago.

First Keenan Allen, now Mike Williams. https://t.co/1gslq4YJQh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

If Allen, Williams and Harris are vaccinated, there is still a chance they will be able to play on Sunday. They would need to turn in two negative test results 24 hours apart in order to do so.

However, if they are unvaccinated, they will be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days, making them unavailable this weekend.

The Chargers moved to 7-5 overall and stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC with their win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. They are favored to beat a banged-up 4-8 Giants team at home this week, but today’s news could make that task a little harder.