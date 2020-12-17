The Spun

Major Injury Update For Los Angeles Chargers Ahead Of Thursday Night Game

Los Angeles Chargers helmets.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football tonight, but it looks like they may be without star wide receiver Mike Williams. The outlook isn’t great for Keenan Allen either.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Williams is not expected to play in tonight’s game. He is currently listed as questionable with a back injury.

The Chargers are equally concerned about Allen, who is battling a hamstring injury. While he isn’t being ruled out yet, he would get limited snaps if he plays at all.

The only bit of good news they got is that star running back Austin Ekeler, who is also questionable, is slated to play. Ekeler has been battling a quad injury.

It’s been a pretty brutal season for the LA Chargers to say the least. They’re only 4-9 on the year and head coach Anthony Lynn appears to be on the hot seat.

The lone bright spot has been rookie QB Justin Herbert, who is on pace to win Rookie of the Year. He has thrown for over 3,400 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 66.3-percent of his passes.

But it will be a lot harder for Herbert to show us everything in his arsenal with two of his best receivers absent or limited.

Can the Los Angeles Chargers pull an upset over the Raiders?

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. and will air on FOX.

