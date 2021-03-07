Key Chargers Defender Plans To Test Free Agency Market

After six seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker Denzel Perryman is reportedly set to test the free agent market.

Perryman, a second-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.) in 2015, has been a key contributor for the Chargers when he’s been able to play. Injuries have limited the 5-foot-11, 240-pound linebacker to only 69 games in six seasons.

In 13 games (six starts) in 2020, Perryman recorded 48 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. He compiled 68 tackles in 14 games in 2019.

#Chargers LB Denzel Perryman, a key member of the defense since 2015, plans to test the free agent market, per @AgentButler1. Perryman hasn’t ruled out a return to LAC, but he’ll explore his options. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2021

Despite his injury history, Perryman will likely generate solid interest on the open market. If he doesn’t like what he sees, he can likely return to LA.

The legal tampering period for NFL free agency will begin one week from tomorrow and last for two days.

Free agency officially begins, along with the new league year, on Wednesday, March 17.