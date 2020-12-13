The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Chargers Just Had The Most Embarrassing Mistake Of The Day

A closeup of Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without mind-numbingly bad game management from the Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Anthony Lynn.

Trailing 17-10 right before halftime, the Chargers were driving deep in Atlanta Falcons territory but were out of timeouts. For some reason, Lynn called for a running play on 3rd-and-1.

Los Angeles not only didn’t even get the first down, the decision deteriorated into…whatever it is you see below.

Describing this as a disaster probably doesn’t do it justice.

The offense and the field goal unit were both on the field at the same time. In total, there were a lot more than the allowed 11 guys on the field at once.

Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper summed things up nicely.

Listen, Los Angeles might still win this game, but that doesn’t change that Lynn has been a disaster with situational football this season. On a weekly basis, his team commits some type of operational screwup.

Unfortunately–but deservedly–the coach will probably pay for all these issues with his job at the end of the season.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.