The Chargers Just Had The Most Embarrassing Mistake Of The Day

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without mind-numbingly bad game management from the Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Anthony Lynn.

Trailing 17-10 right before halftime, the Chargers were driving deep in Atlanta Falcons territory but were out of timeouts. For some reason, Lynn called for a running play on 3rd-and-1.

Los Angeles not only didn’t even get the first down, the decision deteriorated into…whatever it is you see below.

Describing this as a disaster probably doesn’t do it justice.

#Chargers just had another special teams blunder, and this might take the cake as the worst one. They ran the ball with no timeouts and mayhem ensues. What in the world. pic.twitter.com/LMpfps3GPF — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2020

The offense and the field goal unit were both on the field at the same time. In total, there were a lot more than the allowed 11 guys on the field at once.

Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper summed things up nicely.

The #Chargers and Anthony Lynn are so committed to running on every 3rd-and-1 that they did with no timeouts and 22 seconds left in the half at the plus 8 yard line. Say what you want about Lynn, but the utter, steadfast, unflinching loyalty to the #brand is inspiring. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 13, 2020

Listen, Los Angeles might still win this game, but that doesn’t change that Lynn has been a disaster with situational football this season. On a weekly basis, his team commits some type of operational screwup.

Unfortunately–but deservedly–the coach will probably pay for all these issues with his job at the end of the season.