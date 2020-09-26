Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Chargers, they’ll have to play the next few games without one of their best defensive players. Melvin Ingram has just been placed on injured reserve.

Los Angeles wasn’t expecting Ingram to play this weekend against Carolina due to a knee injury. Clearly the coaching staff didn’t expect him to play in Week 4 either since a move to IR will force him to miss at least the next three games.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes this will be a short-term injury for Ingram. In other words, fans should expect him back on the field after the team’s Monday night showdown with the Saints on October 12.

The Chargers also placed linebacker Asmar Bilal and defensive tackle Justin Jones on injured reserve.

Ingram has been one of the most impactful players on the Chargers’ defense for the past few seasons.

Last year, Ingram had 48 tackles, seven sacks and an interception. Although he didn’t record a sack in the first two games of the 2020 season, the South Carolina product did intercept a pass from Joe Burrow in Week 1.

Former second-round pick Uchenna Nwosu has replaced Ingram on the depth chart at defensive end.

The Chargers will try to improve to 2-1 on the season when they host the Panthers tomorrow afternoon.