Los Angeles Chargers Starter Hit With Reckless Driving Charge

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White is reportedly facing a charge of reckless driving from an offseason incident.

According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old White was stopped back on March 14 in Orange County, California. Prosecutors are alleging White was going 100 mph and made “an unsafe turning movement” on the road.

The charge for White is a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He could go to jail for a maximum of 90 days and be fined if convicted.

White was issued speeding and “unsafe turn or lane change” infractions.

NFL's Kyzir White Hit W/ Reckless Driving Charge, Accused Of Going 100 MPH https://t.co/ssfjevg86b — TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2020

White was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of West Virginia after starting his college career at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. A safety at WVU, White was converted to outside linebacker as a rookie and has played there since.

In 2018, White earned a starting job, but an injury limited him to only three games. Returning to the field in 2o19, White started seven games and played in all 16, compiling 40 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception.

For his two-year NFL career, White has recorded 57 total tackles and a pair of interceptions.