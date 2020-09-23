Anthony Lynn Announces Chargers’ Starting QB For Week 3

With the recent injury to Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has had to make a change at QB for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. On Wednesday, Lynn announced that rookie Justin Herbert will start against the Panthers this coming week.

Herbert made his debut on short notice against the Chiefs, and largely held his own in the 23-20 overtime loss. The No. 6 overall pick out of Oregon went 22-of-33 for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his debut. He also had four carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor was forced to spend Week 2 on the sidelines after suffering a very strange injury just before the game. Per reports, a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while trying to give him a painkiller injection.

The NFLPA is intending to launch an investigation into Tyrod Taylor’s injury, which doctors are reportedly recommending he not try to play through.

In the meantime though, it looks like Herbert will be the man under center for Anthony Lynn. It’s a bit earlier than the Los Angeles Chargers were probably hoping, but such is life in the NFL.

Justin Herbert was a star at Oregon, completing 64-percent of his passes for over 10,000 yards and 95 touchdowns in four seasons for the Ducks. He was the third QB off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft by a Chargers team looking for their successor to Philip Rivers.

Whether Herbert is ready to become that Rivers replacement or not, he’ll have to show something on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

