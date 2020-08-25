Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a sprained shoulder at practice yesterday in what was categorized as a “week-to-week” injury.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Williams won’t need surgery and should be good to go for the team’s Week 1 game. However, the latest update from Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn casts some doubt on that prognosis.

Lynn told reporters today that Williams will be sidelined “for a while” after spraining one of his A-C joints while making a diving catch on Monday. Lynn said he hopes Williams will be available for the season opener but isn’t sure if he will be.

The Chargers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on September 13.

Williams, the Chargers’ 2017 first-round pick out of Clemson, had his most productive season as a pro in 2019.

He started 15 games and had career-highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (1,001). Williams caught only two touchdowns, which was a downgrade from his 10-touchdown campaign in 2018, but overall, he was a reliable week-to-week option for Los Angeles.

If Williams is out to start the season, it could mean more opportunities for Darius Jennings and rookies Joe Reed and K.J. Hill opposite star wideout Keenan Allen.