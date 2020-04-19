Melvin Gordon Has A Message For The Los Angeles Chargers

After an up-and-down tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers, lowlighted by an ineffective holdout he made in 2019, Melvin Gordon hit free agency last month and promptly signed with LA’s AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos.

Now that he’s a member of the Broncos, Gordon is excited at the prospect of playing his former team. He stated as much in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Gordon denied the lack of a new contract with Los Angeles being the main reason for him leaving. But he expects that with the way things ultimately went between him and the Chargers, his ex-teammates and former fans will “talk trash” to him.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Gordon said. “[The money] ain’t the biggest reason. I think it’s overrated. Obviously if some team’s offering me $14-15 million somewhere else… It’s gonna be exciting. I’ll be working out with the guys every once in a while out here in Cali and I still hang out with them. They talk trash to me.”

How much is @MelvinGordon25 looking forward to playing his former team twice a year in the AFC West? He tells us that and what led to him signing in Denver… 👇AUDIO👇 | #Broncos pic.twitter.com/MRwcnxDhCi — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 17, 2020

In five seasons with the Chargers, Gordon made two Pro Bowls and rushed for 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry in the process.

He held out the first quarter of the 2019 season in an effort to get a contract extension. But when backup Austin Ekeler dominated, Gordon lost his leverage and reported.

Gordon signed a two-year deal with the Broncos worth $16 million at the start of free agency. So he’ll have four chances to get revenge on the Chargers.

Will Melvin Gordon ball-out against the Broncos next season?