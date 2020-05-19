Melvin Gordon Shares Honest Comment On His Time With Chargers

The Denver Broncos bolstered their backfield this offseason by signing Melvin Gordon to a two-year deal. He knows a thing or two about the AFC West to say the least. After all, he spent five years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon held out during the start of the 2019 season because he wanted a long-term contract. Ultimately, the former Wisconsin superstar returned to the field and played out the rest of his rookie deal.

This week, Gordon appeared on the ‘Rapsheet + Friends’ podcast to chat about his time spent in Los Angeles and new beginnings in Denver. It turns out that he never felt like the Chargers’ offensive system played to his strengths.

“I kind of just had to adjust and make it work,” Gordon told Rapoport. “It kind of wasn’t a system built for me. But I feel like Denver kinda runs my style of football, and I think it’s a great fit.”

Here’s what Gordon had to say about why he’s excited about his fit with the Broncos, via Chargers Wire:

“They run a lot of inside zones, and that’s what I did a lot at Wisconsin,” Gordon said. “It’s going to really help me get back in the feel of what I do best. I’m an inside-zone runner.”

Gordon’s best season took place during the 2017 season, as he totaled 1,105 rushing yards and 476 receiving yards.

Denver will likely have to split carries between Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. They both have different playing styles, which should give the offense a nice variety.

Since the Broncos and Chargers are in the same division, Gordon will have two chances to get revenge against his former team this season.