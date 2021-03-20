This past season was incredibly frustrating for Melvin Ingram, who missed nine games due to injury. It was brutal timing since he was playing in a contract year, but the former Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher is starting to receive interest on the open market.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Ingram will visit the Kansas City Chiefs this coming week. Josina Anderson said Ingram’s visit is currently set for Tuesday.

Kansas City would be an interesting landing spot for Ingram. He’d go from squaring off with the Chiefs twice a season to joining forces with them.

Ingram’s best days might be behind him, but he proved in 2019 that he can still make an impact on the field when he’s healthy. In 2019, the former first-round pick had 48 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and seven sacks.

Former #Chargers veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram is set to visit the #Chiefs this coming week, source said, the first visit for the veteran. After seeing him twice a season, KC could bring in Ingram to face his old team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

The Chiefs already have a pretty solid pass rush with Frank Clark and Chris Jones, but adding a three-time Pro Bowler in Ingram wouldn’t hurt at all. Besides, he knows what it takes to compete in the AFC West.

Signing with Kansas City would give Ingram a legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl. We’d imagine he wants to add a championship ring to his NFL résumé.

We’ll learn more about the Chiefs’ interest in Ingram next week.