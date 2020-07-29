Michael Thomas Sends A Cool Message To Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa is now the highest-paid defender in the NFL after signing his record-breaking deal yesterday. And just about everyone is offering him congratulations for it.

Among the most outspoken players to give his props to Bosa is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who signed a record-breaking deal of his own in 2019. Thomas and Bosa were teammates at Ohio State and won a national title together in 2015.

Taking to Twitter, Thomas praised Bosa for getting his money. He also took the time to brag a little about how well Ohio State alumni are doing at getting big contracts all the time.

“#BUCKEYES GET MONEY EVERY YEAR WE TAKE THE TOP!” Thomas wrote. “ #GOBUCKS and congratulations to my bro @jbbigbear”

Thomas isn’t wrong. His former Buckeyes teammates have done a terrific job of getting paid when they’ve been up for new contracts.

Bosa, Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott and Vonn Bell are just a few of the players from the national title team that have gotten massive new contracts.

Ohio State has been up there with Alabama, LSU and Georgia in terms of elite NFL talent produced. And that train of elite talents isn’t slowing anytime soon.

The Buckeyes saw ten players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, and many more go to teams as UDFAs.

Suffice it to say, Ohio State players have had it pretty good lately, both in college and the NFL.