While most people will be tuning in this offseason to see where Tom Brady signs during free agency, he’s not the only Pro Bowl quarterback on the market. Philip Rivers will also be an unrestricted free agent.

Over the weekend, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Rivers and his family would be heading closer to home. It appears that may play a significant factor in his decision.

Rivers had a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are generating a lot of buzz for Rivers, per NFL insider Jason La Canfora. Well, NFL Network’s David Carr apparently believes that would be an ideal landing spot for the 38-year-old quarterback.

Carr listed four potential landing spots for Rivers, which included Tampa Bay in the No. 1 spot.

Here is how Carr ranked the landing spots:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Carolina Panthers Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis would be an interesting fit for Rivers, especially since he’s already played under Frank Reich in the past. As for Tennessee, it might be the best chance for him to compete for a championship.

The Panthers would present Rivers a chance to play close to home, but there might be too much uncertainty there. Cam Newton is still under contract and first-year coach Matt Rhule may want to draft his own signal-caller.

Where do you think Rivers will play next season?