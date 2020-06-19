NFL Analyst Names “Perfect” Fit For Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, an NFL head coach revealed veteran free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be on their summer workout list.

On Wednesday morning, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn had a call with reporters. During the call, Lynn admitted the Chargers have interest in Kaepernick.

The head coach said Kaepernick’s name is on their summer workout list. While the team has expressed interest, Lynn also noted that the team already has three quarterbacks they like.

In the wake of Lynn’s comments, analyst from around thee country have suggested Kaepernick would be a great fit in Los Angeles. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski took it a step further.

He thinks Kaepernick is the “perfect” backup for the Chargers. Here’s what he had to say about the fit:

“The Los Angeles Chargers don’t immediately require quarterback help, but the perfect backup is available if they need to address the position in the near future. Colin Kaepernick should not have been out of the league over the last three seasons. While he may not be a top-end starter, he is certainly good enough to be on a roster and help a squad at the game’s most important position, especially when considering the various quarterbacks who have signed since he last played.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He opted out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers with the hopes of inking a more lucrative deal.

After four years out of the league, it looks like teams are finally coming around on Kaepernick.

Will the Chargers be the team that takes a chance on the talented quarterback?