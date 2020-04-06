NFL Analyst Predicts Who Will Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton is a free agent, but signing with a new team is taking a bit longer than expected. One NFL analyst has a prediction for where the former MVP will eventually end up, though.

Newton’s Carolina career came to an awkward ending. The Panthers were making the situation seem like their relationship with the Auburn alum was rolling along smoothly. But Newton’s social media interactions told another story.

Now, the 6-foot-5 dual-threat QB is looking for a new home. NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Newton will end up with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are ushering in a new era after the mutual parting with veteran Philip Rivers. Los Angeles has Tyrod Taylor on the roster and could use the No. 6 pick in the draft to take a rookie QB – but signing Newton could be a smart move if he’s able to stay healthy.

“The Los Angeles Chargers have an opening at quarterback after parting with Philip Rivers,” Knox wrote on Bleacher Report. “Though Tyrod Taylor has shown that he can be a decent starting option, he isn’t a long-term answer or likely to push L.A. past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Newton, if back to pre-injury form, could.”

The potential signing appears to involve little risk.

If Newton doesn’t live up to expectations, the Chargers will still have Taylor as their starter.

But if the former MVP can remain healthy and return to his original form, Los Angeles could have a big year in the AFC.