NFL Analyst Says 1 Quarterback Is "Next" Aaron Rodgers

In only two NFL seasons, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the elite players in the league.

Center Corey Linsley, who spent seven seasons playing in Green Bay before joining the Chargers in 2021, paid Herbert the ultimate compliment recently when he compared him to his former teammate, Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers.

CBS Sports' Adam Schein agrees with Linsley, and he outlined his reasons on Friday for why Herbert--a "do it all superstar"--is in line to have Rodgers-esque status.

"That's the ultimate praise. Herbert is worthy," Schein said. "It's not crazy to say that Justin Herbert is off to the single-greatest start ever in NFL history at the quarterback position."

Through his first two seasons, Herbert has thrown for 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns and only 25 interceptions. He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

The next steps for Herbert are making the playoffs and advancing in them, which Schein feels he will take care of in 2022.