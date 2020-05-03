Veteran NFL Cornerback Makes Prediction For 2020 Season

Due to COVID-19, the entire sports world is in a state of uncertainty. There have not been any games played in nearly two months, and no one is sure when they will resume.

The NFL has been adamant that it intends to play its 2020 season as scheduled. That means starting in early September and playing through til Super Bowl LV in Tampa on February 7, 2021.

Still, as much as the league insists that is their goal, it is too early to say if it will actually happen. At least one veteran defender thinks the 2020 season will be delayed.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris said that while he’s hoping for the season to be played as normal, with fans in attendance, a delay is possible. In fact, Harris is expecting things to be pushed bacl.

Via 247Sports:

“I’m expecting it to get pushed back, that’s what I’m expecting. That’s how I see it happening,” Harris said. “But you never know what’s going to happen. Of course I would love to do the whole full schedule and to have fans there, to have it be normal, but we just don’t know what it’s going to be looking like. I don’t think the NFL knows yet. So we’ve kind of got to wait on them to give us that direction.”

The full 2020 NFL schedule is expected to be released later this week. The version that will drop, according to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, calls for a start date of September 10.

However, the league is also reportedly working on contingency plans in case an on-time start is not possible.