NFL Coach Shares Honest Thoughts On The Rooney Rule Proposal

According to reports, the NFL is considering a proposal designed to reward franchises who hire coaches and general managers of color by giving them improved draft position in the third round.

The proposal would be an update on the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview candidates of color for head coaching and general manager positions. In order to pass, 24 of 32 owners would have to vote yes on the measure.

There has been some criticism of the plan though, including from current minority coaches. Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers is one of three black head coaches in the NFL, and judging by his comments in a CBS Sports Radio interview with Zach Gelb, he’s not particularly fond of the initiative.

“I think sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing, if that makes sense at all,” Lynn said. “I think there are a lot of qualified African-American coaches, right now, that could be a head coach in this league. I pray that we do our due diligence and give these guys an opportunity. Why they’re not getting an opportunity, we could talk about that all day. But trust me when I tell you, there are some qualified applicants and they need an opportunity.

“I just think this is out of desperation, something that’s been thrown out there. But it is what it is.”

According to @JimTrotter_NFL there is a #NFL proposal trying to incentivize hiring minority coaching & GM candidates by rewarding teams with improved draft slots. #Chargers HC Anthony Lynn told @ZachGelb, "Sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing." pic.twitter.com/EWGxJ0B005 — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) May 16, 2020

Lynn goes on to say how he thinks hiring practices for minority candidates could be improved, stating that networking could be better. Also, he thinks by getting owners “more familiar with these guys,” it could lead to more coaches of color being hired.

“Sometimes, we hire people that we have something in common with or who looks like us,” Lynn said. “Someone that came from the same background as I did. You’re more comfortable doing that.”

Currently, there are four head coaches of color in the NFL: Lynn, Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins and Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are black and Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins, who is Hispanic.

The Dolphins’ Chris Grier is the only black general manager in the league.