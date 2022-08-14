NFL.com Names League's Most 'Talented' Team Right Now

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass against Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of a game at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers barely missed the playoffs last season, but have big dreams for 2022.

With budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert leading the way, there's hope for Chargers fans that their team could become the next LA organization to win a Super Bowl.

On Friday, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks revealed his picks for the five "most talented" rosters in the league.

Topping the list were the Chargers, who Brooks says would win the Super Bowl if it was based on simply who has the best roster.

General manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley have built a championship-caliber roster with blue-chip players in each of the marquee spots in the lineup. From the quarterback (Justin Herbert) to the offensive playmakers (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler) to the blind-side protector (Rashawn Slater) to the pass rushers (Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack) to the cover guys (Derwin James and J.C. Jackson), the Chargers have put together a lineup that is capable of going toe to toe with the heavyweights at home or on the road.

With all of that talent, no one can say the Chargers don't look powerful on paper. But this team has been paper contenders plenty of times in the past only to fail to translate that status onto the field.

Will this be the year things finally change? If it is, the Chargers certainly will have earned it.

In addition to their rugged AFC West slate, Los Angeles has to face the Browns, 49ers, Cardinals and Colts on the road and will welcome the Dolphins and Titans to LA.