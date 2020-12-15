NFL Insider Names Potential Candidate For Chargers Job

As the NFL regular season winds down, plenty of teams will assess their staff to see if changes need to be made for next year. Among the organizations with some decisions to make are the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team’s current head coach, Anthony Lynn, has labored through the 2020 season, leading the Chargers to a 4-9 record. Many feel like the fourth-year Los Angeles coach is firmly on the hot seat as the year draws to a close.

The question becomes: who’s next?

NFL insider Albert Breer named a new candidate that he believes Los Angeles will pursue if the team moves on from Lynn. He picked Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll due to his strong relationship with Chargers’ GM Tom Telesco.

“He and (GM Tom) Telesco actually went to the same Buffalo-area high school, and they have the same agent. Daboll’s worked his way into the top group of coaching candidates,” Breer told Howard Simon of WGR 55o in Buffalo.

if Chargers go for new coach @AlbertBreer thinks Brian Daboll would be a candidate:

" He and (GM Tom) Telesco actually went to the same Buffalo-area high school, and they have the same agent. Daboll’s worked his way into the top group of coaching candidates, — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) December 15, 2020

Apart from his close ties to the organization’s leadership, Daboll’s stock as a coach is on the rise. During his time in Buffalo, he’s turned the Bills from an offensive laughing stock into one of the most fearsome groups in the league. Behind third-year quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills are 10-3 and boast a lethal passing attack.

Daboll joined Buffalo’s staff in 2018 after previously spending time with Nick Saban’s team at Alabama. Alongside head coach Sean McDermott, he’s lead the Bills to back-to-back 10-win seasons. Now, it’s possible that he might be ready to take the next step in his coaching career.

Even still, there’s no guarantee that the Chargers will move on from Lynn. Although he’s won just nine games over the past two seasons, he brought Los Angeles 12 wins in 2018.

However, that team clearly doesn’t exist anymore. The Los Angeles Chargers might have to make a tough decision if they want to become a league competitor again.