Mike Greenberg Reveals ‘Bold’ Prediction For NFL MVP

In 2018, Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in his second season. A year later, Lamar Jackson did the same in his second year with the Baltimore Ravens. Aaron Rodgers snapped the trend in 2020, but talented second-year quarterbacks have been popular picks for the prestigious award in recent years. This season, Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert could start to build some buzz.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is getting out ahead of things. During today’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, he made his bold declaration.

“With as good as he was last season, and almost no reason to be as ready as he looked, now a full offseason and all of the additions his team has made, I would suggest Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is a sneaky excellent pick to be this coming season’s NFL MVP.”

It is definitely a bold pick by the ESPN host. He found plenty of support from his panel after making it, so he may be on to something there.

“I actually kind of like this…What we saw from Justin Herbert is just a taste of what he can be,” Kimberley Martin said in response.

Longtime NFL center Jeff Saturday praised the job that the Chargers did in rebuilding the offensive line, drafting Rashawn Slater in the first round and signing top center Corey Linsley from the Green Bay Packers, to alleviate the crazy pressure that Herbert was under. He called Greenberg’s bold call a “great pick.”

Even former Patriots defensive lineman Rob Ninkovich gave him credit. “Not only will he surpass people’s expectations, but he will be in the running for MVP. There is definitely potential there,” he said, floating a trade for Julio Jones to spice things up.

Vegas Insider has Justin Herbert at 20/1 to win the award. That’s some solid value if you buy what Greenberg is selling here.

[ESPN]