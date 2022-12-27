NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Derwin James Punishment

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a 28-14 win against the Las Vegas Raiders after the game at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected on Monday night for his vicious hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin. This collision was so violent that both players entered concussion protocol.

Moments ago, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero provided an update on James' status for Week 17.

James has not yet been cleared for action. What we do know, however, is that he won't be suspended for his hit on Dulin.

Pelissero said James could be fined by the league.

Following the Chargers' win on Monday night, head coach Brandon Staley addressed James' ejection. He doesn't believe his safety had bad intentions on that play.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play,” Staley said. “I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with the win over the Colts. They could rest James for a week if they really want to.