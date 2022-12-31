NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Possible Suspension For Derwin James

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a 28-14 win against the Las Vegas Raiders after the game at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

This past Monday night, Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected because of a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

James and Dulin collided so hard that both players entered concussion protocol. Both players have been ruled out for Week 17.

As for James' future past Week 17, it turns out he dodged a significant punishment.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFL has opted against suspending James for his hit on Dulin.

That being said, the NFL did consider a suspension for James.

James could still receive a fine from the league, per ESPN's report.

Earlier this week, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called James' hit on Dulin an aggressive play.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play,” Staley said. “I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

In 13 games this season, James has 109 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions. He should be back on the field for the playoffs.