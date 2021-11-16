NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Chargers News

COVID-19 continues to play a role in the 2021 NFL season as another team saw its personnel affected by the virus on Tuesday. Two members of the Los Angeles Chargers were placed on the organization’s reserve/COVID-19 list in the afternoon, making it unlikely that they’ll be able to play this weekend.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa and former first-round defensive tackle Jerry Tillery landed on the Chargers’ COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The report contained no further information about what circumstances led to the two players landing on the list.

Whether Bosa and Tillery tested positive for the virus or were just close contacts to someone that did, their status for Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is now in doubt.

Needless to say, Chargers fans were devastated to hear the news.

Unfortunately, Bosa and Tilley might not be the only notable players out of Sunday’s Chargers-Steelers game. Pittsburgh is dealing with a minor COVID-19 scare as well.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for the virus on Saturday, shortly before the Steelers’ game against the Detroit Lions. He missed the contest and may not be healthy in time for the Week 11 game.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick then tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The situation only got worse for Chargers fans on Tuesday evening. According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Bosa is believed to be unvaccinated against COVID-19, making it extremely difficult for him to play this weekend, whether he tested positive for the virus or not.

Tillery is reportedly vaccinated, so even if he tested positive, he would be able to return on Sunday if he was asymptomatic and returned two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. However, that seems unlikely given the timing of Tuesday’s news.

Regarding the #Chargers' COVID news today, it's my understanding that Joey Bosa is unvaccinated and Jerry Tillery is vaccinated. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) November 16, 2021

The health of both the Steelers and the Chargers will be something to watch throughout the week leading up to their matchup this weekend.

Kickoff between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.