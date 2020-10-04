NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert’s Performance Today

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is leaving no doubt that he deserves to be the team’s permanent starting quarterback.

Herbert earned his first career start in Week 2 thanks to Tyrod Taylor’s misfortune. Since taking over the reins, Herbert has been impressive, particularly today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thus far, the No. 6 overall pick has hit on 18-of-22 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, putting the Chargers in position to have a chance to win a shootout. Los Angeles trails 35-31 in the fourth quarter.

Among Herbert’s touchdown passes are two bombs, which you can see both of below. The football world is opening its eyes to how talented the former Oregon star is.

Justin Herbert has the launch codes

pic.twitter.com/UwGwzsu2gC — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2020

Justin Herbert is extremely unsneakily athletic — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 4, 2020

heya justin herbert seems goodpic.twitter.com/JTx2i4FAqm — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 4, 2020

remember when Oregon had Justin Herbert and just ran it a bunch on first down — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 4, 2020

Justin Herbert is about to be the first QB to have 300+ passing yards in each of his first 3 games per the TV broadcast. His TDs today are all to undrafted free agents:

+ Tyron Johnson

+ Jalen Guyton

+ Donald Parham — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) October 4, 2020

Justin Herbert is going punch for punch with a future Hall of Famer. 72 yards. Touchdown. Not bad for a rookie. 📺 CBSpic.twitter.com/byGBzJFcQm — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) October 4, 2020

This was a stone-cold, grown-ass, “This Is My Starting QB Job” throw from Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/OSO6td6kUT — 🎃Trev-Or-Treat 👻 (@TampaBayTre) October 4, 2020

If Herbert can pull this game out in Tampa and earn his first career win over Tom Brady, he’ll be the talk of the league.

You can watch the rest of this matchup on CBS.