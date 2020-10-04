The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert’s Performance Today

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert prepares to throw. He stepped in for the injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes during a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is leaving no doubt that he deserves to be the team’s permanent starting quarterback.

Herbert earned his first career start in Week 2 thanks to Tyrod Taylor’s misfortune. Since taking over the reins, Herbert has been impressive, particularly today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thus far, the No. 6 overall pick has hit on 18-of-22 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, putting the Chargers in position to have a chance to win a shootout. Los Angeles trails 35-31 in the fourth quarter.

Among Herbert’s touchdown passes are two bombs, which you can see both of below. The football world is opening its eyes to how talented the former Oregon star is.

If Herbert can pull this game out in Tampa and earn his first career win over Tom Brady, he’ll be the talk of the league.

