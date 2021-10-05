The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter’s Bold Justin Herbert Comment

Justin Herbert warms up before a Los Angeles Chargers game.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The NFL world couldn’t believe what ESPN’s Adam Schefter had to say about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Monday night.

Monday night’s Raiders-Chargers game went into a weather delay because of lightning. As a result, ESPN’s pregame crew got more time to talk about certain players. Herbert was one of them.

Schefter couldn’t praise Herbert enough during ESPN’s pregame coverage on Monday night. He even went as far to say that Herbert is already a “lock” to make the Hall of Fame as long as he stays healthy. No, he wasn’t kidding.

Schefty is ready to anoint Herbert a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“Based off what I’ve seen so far, Justin Herbert is a sure-fire Hall of Famer if he’s healthy,” Schefter said this evening. 

Talk about an overreaction. Justin Herbert has just barely played a full season of football. Let’s hold off on the Hall of Fame talk for now.

Sure, Herbert might end up in the Hall of Fame. But it’s way too early to even discuss the possibility.

Let’s let Justin Herbert win a few football games before the Hall of Fame starts getting discussed.

The good news for Herbert is he has a long career ahead of him. No. 10 is just 23 years old. He’s going to be the starting quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers for a long time.

