NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter’s Bold Justin Herbert Comment

The NFL world couldn’t believe what ESPN’s Adam Schefter had to say about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Monday night.

Monday night’s Raiders-Chargers game went into a weather delay because of lightning. As a result, ESPN’s pregame crew got more time to talk about certain players. Herbert was one of them.

Schefter couldn’t praise Herbert enough during ESPN’s pregame coverage on Monday night. He even went as far to say that Herbert is already a “lock” to make the Hall of Fame as long as he stays healthy. No, he wasn’t kidding.

Schefty is ready to anoint Herbert a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“Based off what I’ve seen so far, Justin Herbert is a sure-fire Hall of Famer if he’s healthy,” Schefter said this evening. Lightning delay got Adam Schefter firing out the hot takes! "Based off what I've seen so far, Justin Herbert is a sure-fire HOF if he stays healthy" pic.twitter.com/p7WHH6LmvL — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) October 5, 2021

Talk about an overreaction. Justin Herbert has just barely played a full season of football. Let’s hold off on the Hall of Fame talk for now.

Sure, Herbert might end up in the Hall of Fame. But it’s way too early to even discuss the possibility.

Schefter just said Justin Herbert is a hall of famer if he stays healthy. Bruh. He’s played a season of football lol — Cory (@bigcory00) October 5, 2021

Adam Schefter calling Herbert a HOFer before he’s even had a winning season is wild — Evan Wilson (@ewillie_15) October 5, 2021

There’s no way Adam Schefter is calling Justin Herbert a HOF’er right now… — Spooky Dent 👻 (@Flxmingoz) October 5, 2021

Adam Schefter just went on live television and said he feels comfortable calling Justin Herbert a future "hall of fame quarterback if he stays healthy". — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 5, 2021

So, I always complain they don't let Adam Schefter talk on MNF… he just said Justin Herbert is a HOF QB, now I understand why they don't let him talk. 🙄 #MNF — Regulators Podcast 🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) October 5, 2021

Let’s let Justin Herbert win a few football games before the Hall of Fame starts getting discussed.

The good news for Herbert is he has a long career ahead of him. No. 10 is just 23 years old. He’s going to be the starting quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers for a long time.

Tune into ESPN right now to catch Herbert and the Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.