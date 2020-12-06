NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Dominating Anthony Lynn

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and his team are getting manhandled by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots today.

The Chargers entered this afternoon’s game as slight favorites. They now find themselves trailing 35-0 in the fourth quarter, and fans are calling for Lynn’s job.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier today that Lynn is on the hot seat. The Chargers are on the verge of falling to 3-9 and are in dead last in the AFC West. This performance today might be enough to push ownership over the edge.

On social media, Lynn is getting crushed because of the coaching mismatch between him and Belichick.

This is why the Tank for Trevor talk in New England was always silly. Doesn't matter how much talent he has. Bill Belichick wouldn't know how to lose to a coach like Anthony Lynn if he wanted to. Plus, did you see the Jets today? — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) December 6, 2020

Bill Belichick might be 10-1 if he had #Chargers roster this year…Anthony Lynn would be 0-11 with #Patriots roster — Matt Williamson (@WilliamsonNFL) December 6, 2020

Interesting discussion on @VSiNLive earlier: What is Patriots-Chargers spread if Bill Belichick and Anthony Lynn switch teams? Chargers -7? — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) December 6, 2020

belichick, when he found out he was an underdog to lynn pic.twitter.com/7LUtWbSA0g — KP (@KP_Show) December 6, 2020

Imagine betting Anthony Lynn against Bill Belichick — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) December 6, 2020

Bill Belichick vs. Anthony Lynn is the biggest coaching mismatch in the NFL. BB just took him to school. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 6, 2020

Belichick over Lynn and McVay over Kliff were two insanely easy calls. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 6, 2020

Bill Belichick >>>>>>>>>>>>> Anthony Lynn — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) December 6, 2020

Lynn is far from the first NFL head coach to be outclassed by Belichick. He won’t be the last either.

However, it just so happens that this beating could be coming at the absolute worst time. After three-plus seasons in California, Lynn’s time might be up.

Stay tuned.