NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Dominating Anthony Lynn

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on Sunday.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on as they play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and his team are getting manhandled by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots today.

The Chargers entered this afternoon’s game as slight favorites. They now find themselves trailing 35-0 in the fourth quarter, and fans are calling for Lynn’s job.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier today that Lynn is on the hot seat. The Chargers are on the verge of falling to 3-9 and are in dead last in the AFC West. This performance today might be enough to push ownership over the edge.

On social media, Lynn is getting crushed because of the coaching mismatch between him and Belichick.

Lynn is far from the first NFL head coach to be outclassed by Belichick. He won’t be the last either.

However, it just so happens that this beating could be coming at the absolute worst time. After three-plus seasons in California, Lynn’s time might be up.

Stay tuned.


