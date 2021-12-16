Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was on the team’s injury report throughout this week due to an ankle injury. As a result, his status for Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs is up in the air.

Earlier today, the Chargers listed Ekeler as questionable for Thursday’s game. He was a limited participant in the team’s past two practice sessions.

With a crucial matchup looming, Ekeler’s status will play a major factor. The versatile running back plays such a major role in the Chargers’ offense.

While it’s still unclear if Ekeler will play on Thursday night, Chargers fans are already panicking about his availability.

Those who are going up against Ekeler in fantasy football, however, wouldn’t mind if he takes a week off to rest.

With all due respect to my first round matchup in fantasy please just rest Ekeler tomorrow 😭😭 https://t.co/dKRkhg9NeD — Dantheman (@D_Owenss) December 15, 2021

Rest Ekeler till next Sunday 😎 https://t.co/QPDZmwQ3AP — DONDA IS GOOD (@pillowtalk_) December 15, 2021

In 13 games this season, Ekeler has 730 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 161 carries. He also has 58 receptions for 535 yards and seven scores.

Justin Jackson would receive the bulk of the carries for the Chargers if Ekeler is inactive. Last Sunday, he had nine carries for 35 yards against the Giants.

The Chargers will release Ekeler’s status for Week 15 just a few hours before kickoff.