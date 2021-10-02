NFL World Reacts To Chargers’ Brutal Injury News

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered devastating injury news about one of the team’s best young players.

According to a report from Chargers reporter Daniel Popper, linebacker Kenneth Murray went down with a lower leg injury. Murray reportedly grabbed at his lower leg and had to be carted off the field.

“Chargers LB Kenneth Murray went down grabbing at his lower left leg during the open period of practice,” Popper said. “Trainers rushed over. He was down for several mins before being carted off the field.”

The Chargers seemingly suffered significant injury news each and every season. Star safety Derwin James, former pass rusher Melvin Ingram and corner Jason Verrett all suffered significant injuries.

Following the latest awful injury news, Chargers fans are just hoping it’s nothing serious.

prayers up K9 🙏🏼 hope it’s nothing serious @KennethMurray https://t.co/EyrK3spaHU — Tevaughn Campbell Stan 💙⚡️ (2-1) (@PickedByDerwin) October 2, 2021

Every year w the chargers unreal https://t.co/tF99rkJle5 — Emilio Melendez (@emelendez30) October 2, 2021

The Chargers selected Murray in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft following a standout career with the Oklahoma Sooners.

In three games, Murray has 19 tackles for the Chargers. As a rookie, he had 107 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three passes defended and a sack.

Los Angeles faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.