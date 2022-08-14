NFL World Reacts To Chase Daniel's Return For 2022 Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Chase Daniel #4 of the Detroit Lions enters the game during the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

In terms of securing the proverbial bag, few, if any, have done it better at the backup quarterback position than Chase Daniel.

In 13 professional seasons, Daniel has appeared in only 70 games and started just five. He's only attempted 261 passes and thrown eight touchdowns, but has earned over $40 million in contracts.

This fall, Daniel heads into his 14th professional campaign and second with the Los Angeles Chargers. He'll once again back up Justin Herbert.

When the Chargers shouted out Daniel on their Twitter account Saturday night, fans couldn't help but comment on his unique career and bank account.

Daniel started last night's preseason opener and threw a pair of first half touchdowns in the Chargers' 29-22 loss to the crosstown Rams.

The 35-year-old signal caller played in only one regular season game for Los Angeles in 2021, and Chargers fans would like to keep it that way this year. If Herbert has to miss time, the team's fortunes would take a significant hit.

In the meantime though, Daniel will be ready if needed, and will continue to cash his checks.