NFL World Reacts To Crazy Chargers vs. Browns Game

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert prepares to throw.

There are still a couple of games left to play in Week 5 of this NFL season, but they’ll be hard-pressed to be as high-scoring as today’s Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game.

The Browns and Chargers treated fans to an absolutely wild one today. The 47-42 Chargers win saw 41 points scored in the fourth quarter alone as Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert met each other blow for blow.

Cleveland drew first blood with a 35-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal in the first quarter. The two teams then alternated touchdown passes over the next few drives before the Browns began to take control.

In the fourth quarter, the Browns led 27-21 when Herbert really started to get cooking. The two teams scored touchdowns on each of the next five drives before Austin Ekeler scored the winner on a three-yard TD run with 51 seconds remaining. Ekeler wasn’t even trying to score the winner, but the Browns pushed him in to keep him from running out the clock.

Fans immediately called this one the game of the year, bringing up some of the craziest stats that went with it:

With their win, the Los Angeles Chargers move to 4-1 on the season – taking control of the AFC West in the process.

As for the Browns, they’re 3-2 but can still maintain a share of the AFC North if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Regardless of what the game actually means for either team, fans can appreciate what a classic it was.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.