Justin Herbert Quote Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There's no doubt about it, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert eats, breathes and sleeps football.

Speaking to reporters at minicamp this week, Herbert put into perspective just how much he loves the game.

“I think the great thing about football, for me, is I need football,” Herbert said, via ProFootballTalk. “I love waking up and going to work and lifting, running, throwing and watching film. I think too much off time can kind of be a burden to me sometimes, so I always look forward to having stuff to do, whether that’s watching film or us throwing or being out here for OTAs. I think that’s kind of what I look forward to.”

Herbert added that he gets bored sometimes when he's not playing football.

The "I need football" comment from Herbert has gone viral this week. Most football fans agree with this sentiment.

Herbert was already a fairly popular player. This comment should earn him a few more fans.

"Just when I thought I couldn't like him more," one fan said.

Fortunately for Herbert, training camp is just a little over a month away.

During his second NFL season, Herbert completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

If Herbert comes out firing on all cylinders this season, he might just be an MVP candidate.