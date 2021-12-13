NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Austin Ekeler News

The Los Angeles Chargers got a pretty big injury scare from star running back Austin Ekeler during yesterday’s 37-21 win over the New York Giants. And with their next game just three days away, Chargers fans are eager to hear the latest news.

Fortunately, the early results of the ankle injury are very promising. Speaking to the media after the game, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was optimistic about Ekeler’s injury.

Staley said that Ekeler looked “fine” upon closer examination. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Ekeler may have reaggravated the ankle injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals the week before. That bodes well heading into Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with his injury, Ekeler still led both teams in rushing yesterday. He had 67 rushing yards on 12 carries plus a touchdown. Ekeler also had three receptions for 31 yards and another touchdown.

Chargers fans are excited for the prospect of Ekeler being healthy against the Chiefs. If he’s at 100-percent he might be able to lead them to a rare sweep of their division rivals:

The Chargers will win this Thursday night, thus sweeping the series. @MarkAGunnels https://t.co/G9DBT7hGWh — BlueShirts Szn ❤🖤💚🏒🗽 (@JohnNYC_718) December 13, 2021

Others believe that Ekeler’s injury will force him to give way to veteran Justin Jackson:

I expect ek to be out or at least on a play count Thursday smh which is huge for Kc. Justin jackson is gonna have to be ready https://t.co/gYbTsdGgfL — Wayne Gritzky (@IDKMAN30) December 13, 2021

Justin Jackson needs to be on a roster in every league https://t.co/eOmtaqdScK — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) December 13, 2021

Austin Ekeler is in the midst of the best season of his NFL career. He’s already reached career highs in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and total touchdowns.

While known primarily for being a receiver out of the backfield, Ekeler has shown this year that he can be the total package. He already has over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns with four games to go.

A Pro Bowl selection is very much on the table for Ekeler heading into the final four weeks.

Will we see Austin Ekeler take the field against the Chiefs this Thursday?