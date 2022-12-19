NFL World Reacts To Monday's Disturbing Player Arrest

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was reportedly booked at the Bristol County Jail in Massachusetts on Monday.

Jackson was taken in on a "family issue," according to reports. He was brought to the courthouse following a probate court appearance.

Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, is in his first season with the Chargers. He played in only five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

"Wont be hasty with an opinion but this is a no good very bad event for a guy who was supposed be a focal point of Brandon Staley's defense," said fantasy football writer and Chargers fan Jesse Reeves after news of Jackson's arrest broke on social media.

"Dude is becoming a bigger waste of space day by day," another Chargers fan added.

"What a disaster his signing has been," a Philadelphia fan said.

"Oh boy. Letting him walk may have been the best decision Bill’s made in awhile," chimed in a Patriots fan.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with LA last offseason. We'll keep you posted on the details of his current legal issue when they become available.