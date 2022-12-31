NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Joey Bosa Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks up at the scoreboard against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Chargers will receive a huge boost on the defensive side of the football this Sunday. Defensive end Joey Bosa has been officially activated to the main roster.

Bosa has been out since late September. Earlier this week, he told reporters he underwent a procedure to correct a core muscle injury.

Before he got hurt, Bosa had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in three games.

Chargers fans are certainly amped up about Bosa's return.

"Adding Joey Bosa to an improving defense I think can make the Chargers a threat in the playoffs," one fan said. "They just have to clean up the turnovers and improve the run game."

"Ohhhhh he is back babyyyy," another fan wrote.

Bosa recently warned opposing teams that he'll be 100 percent for the final stretch of the 2022 season.

"I'm feeling better than I have in years," Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

If Bosa is truly healthy, the Chargers will be that much more dangerous in the postseason.