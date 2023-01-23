NFL World Reacts To The Chargers' Interview Decision

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi following the team's first-round playoff exit.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is a candidate for the position. Steckel has been on staff in Tennessee since 2013 and has been the team's tight ends coach the last two seasons.

"Steckel is a fascinating name," Pelissero tweeted Monday. "He's 37, a Princeton grad, highly intelligent and widely respected by players and peers. The next [Detroit Lions offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson?"

The report about Steckel interviewing has been met with mixed reviews, to say the least.

"Has been in Tennessee since 2013 and has spent time coaching the running backs, wide receivers, and obviously the tight ends in that time frame. Can’t say this is someone who made our lists…" said the "Guilty as Charged" podcast.

"I have yet to see one name in this interviewing process that really has gotten me excited. Same ol' Chargers," said one fan.

"#3 interview for Chargers OC job. I know this may confuse fans because he is relatively unknown but Chargers are looking for ingenuity on offense and that’s a positive sign," said Powder Blue Blood Twitter account.

"Is this guy even a Titan OC candidate?" asked a Tennessee fan. "If he's behind Tim Kelly in terms of job pecking order seems like OC is a stretch for him at this time."

Steckel, 37, is one of four reported candidates for the Chargers' OC position at this time, along with Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.