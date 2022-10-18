NFL World Reacts To The Dustin Hopkins Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Dustin Hopkins #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers drops to a knee following a field goal kick against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins came through in the clutch for his team last night.

Despite injuring his hamstring on an extra point in the first half, Hopkins gutted it out and kicked four field goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to help LA take down division rival Denver 19-16.

While Hopkins finished the game likely thanks to a combo of adrenaline and dedication, he is "likely" to miss this week's game with his balky hammy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thankfully, Rapoport says Hopkins is not dealing with a serious issue.

Chargers fans are showing Hopkins plenty of love as he likely prepares to miss Week 7.

"Rest up, King. Bertolet on deck! Maybe JK Scott can keep kicking off. He was booming them kicks," tweeted one fan.

"Take your time, King," added another.

"He sacrificed his hamstring for the W," said a third.

Bertolet has already appeared in one game for the Chargers this season. He converted all three of his field goals and all three extra point attempts in a 30-28 win over Cleveland on October 9.