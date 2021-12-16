NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Austin Ekeler News

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers listed Austin Ekeler as questionable for their Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday morning, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero had an update on Ekeler’s status.

According to Pelissero, the Chargers’ current plan is for Ekeler to play this Thursday night against the Chiefs.

“Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) is expected to play tonight against the Chiefs, source said,” Pelissero announced on Twitter. “Ekeler is banged up and officially listed as questionable, but barring a setback, the plan is to give it a go in a huge game against Kansas City.”

This is encouraging news on Ekeler, who was a limited participant in the Chargers’ past two practice sessions.

Of course, NFL fans are excited the Chargers will be close to full strength for Thursday night’s AFC West showdown.

Ekeler is having yet another strong season with the Chargers, rushing for 730 yards and nine touchdowns on 161 carries.

In addition to being a steady runner, Ekeler is one of the best pass catchers at his position. He already has 58 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

We’ll see if Ekeler can add to his touchdown total this Thursday night. Kickoff for the Chargers-Chiefs game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.