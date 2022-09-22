NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Justin Herbert News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A week ago, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. The team has listed him as day-to-day since receiving that diagnosis.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Herbert didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice that was open to the media. This cast doubt around his status for Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Fortunately for Chargers fans, Thursday's update on Herbert is promising.

Herbert was on the field throwing passes this afternoon. At the very least, the Pro Bowl quarterback's workload has increased from Wednesday to Thursday.

Nothing is official yet, but Chargers fans expect Herbert to suit up this weekend.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was asked about Herbert's recovery process earlier this week. He said taking care of his players is at the top of the priority list.

"Any player that goes through something like this, that's your biggest responsibility as a coach is to take care of your players, "Staley said, via ESPN. "So I think we have full alignment with Justin and his family, his agents, and then the medical professionals, and that's what we're going to try to do is have alignment that way and just kind of trust the process and hopefully get him well soon."

In the unfortunate event Herbert can't play this Sunday, the Chargers will start Chase Daniel at quarterback.